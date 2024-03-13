Diesel-powered automobiles gain traction in Romania’s February sales

The sales of new diesel-powered automobiles in Romania increased by 21.6% y/y and, amid a shrinking market (-4.6% y/y), increased its share to 17.6% of total sales, according to data from the Romanian automobile association APIA.

Renault and Skoda still sell affordable diesel-powered models, but these are not the only options for those who still prefer a sturdy diesel car.

The sales of petrol-powered automobiles dominate the market with a majority share of 57.5%, despite the 23.1% lower sales compared to February 2023, Economica.net reported.

As regards hybrid and electric cars, they accounted for nearly a quarter of the total (24.9%) after a significant 12.9% y/y advance.

