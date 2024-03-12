Romanian medical supplies provider Diamedix opens branch in Bulgaria

Diamedix Impex, a Romanian provider of medical supplies such as supplies and medical equipment, announced it is opening a subsidiary in Sofia, Bulgaria, Economica.net reported.

Diamedix Impex, controlled by the investment fund GED Capital, already has subsidiaries in Chisinau and Kyiv.

The company is controlled by GED Eastern Fund II, managed by GED Capital Development, with almost 80% of the share capital, and Vasileios Chrelias, the founder of the company, with about 20% of the shares.

Diamedix announced its turnover dropped by 11.6% y/y to RON 228mn (EUR 45mn). Its net profit exceeded RON 26mn (EUR 5.2mn), although it plunged by nearly 40% y/y in 2022.

(Photo: Sureeporn Teerasatean/ Dreamstime)

