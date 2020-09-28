Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 11:53
Politics
Romania local elections: Voters in Deveselu re-elect deceased mayor
28 September 2020
The residents of Deveselu have re-elected Ion Aliman, who died more than a week ago of Covid-19, as mayor. Deveselu is a commune in southern Romania that hosts a US anti-missile defense system.

Ion Aliman had been a mayor of Deveselu since 2012 and was running for a third mandate, on behalf of the Social Democrat Party (PSD).

He died on September 17, at the Colentina Hospital in Bucharest because of Covid-19 related complications. He was 57 years old.

Of the 1,600 people who voted, 1,020 voted for Aliman, Mediafax reported. The PSD won the majority in the Local Council, and the deputy mayor will fulfill the mayor duties until new elections are held.

At the time of Aliman's death, the voting bulletins had already been printed. A decision of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) did not allow for the bulletins to be changed, Monica Ţone, a spokesperson of the Olt County Electoral Bureau, told Agerpres.

The deputy mayor in Deveselu, Nicolae Dobre, believes there is nothing weird about this situation. "He remained on the ballot and had the right to be elected. It's a legal situation. People understood this. By this vote, they also gave PSD the right to name another candidate in the elections. This situation does not seem at all bizarre to me," he told Digi24.

The deceased mayor won against ALDE candidate Ion Păun and People's Movement Party (PMP) candidate Manuel Nică.

The commune of Deveselu, in southern Romania's Olt county, hosts a NATO missile defense system at the Deveselu military base.

In neighboring Dolj county, Eugen Safta, the mayor of the commune of Sadova, died hours after winning the elections. Safta, who was the candidate of PMP, had been reelected with 44.98% of the votes, 127 more than his PNL opponent, Agerpres reported.

(Photo: Carol Robert/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
1

