Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Business

Deloitte study: CFOs in Romania are more optimistic but still unwilling to take risks

04 March 2021
Chief financial officers in Romania are more optimistic than six months ago about the evolution of their companies' main financial indicators, according to the latest edition of Deloitte's CFO Survey Romania.

The survey results are based on opinions expressed by over 100 CFOs in the country.

Half of the respondents show optimism, but cost reductions continue to be the next 12 months' priority for 37% of them, although down from 58% at the beginning of the pandemic.

Their second priority is organic business growth (up from 13% to 18%), followed by digitization (11%), as work from home and internal process automation have become crucial in most of the fields.

Asked when they expect their companies to return to a pre-crisis level of revenue generation, 34% of respondents said they are already at or above pre-crisis level, 43% said that the full recovery would come in 2021, while 20% estimate this would occur in 2022 or later.

More than half of the companies (56%) expect to report higher revenues in 2021 compared to 2020 and thus regain from last year's lost ground.

However, 84% of respondents say they are unwilling to take risks, as half of them feel a high degree of uncertainty, especially in fields such as tourism, hospitality, and financial services.

(Photo: Fizkes/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

