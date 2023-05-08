Events

David Garrett adds Bucharest to Iconic world tour

08 May 2023

Famous violinist David Garrett will return to Bucharest this summer. The concert, which will take place at Arenele Romane on August 18, is part of the world tour promoting the artist's most recent classical album Iconic.

The concert in Bucharest will be held outdoors, starting at 20:00.

The promotional tour for David Garrett's new hit album Iconic, released by Deutsche Grammophon, kicked off in March this year with a show in Rosengarten, Mannheim, News.ro reported. It's been a real success so far, with over 100,000 tickets sold in the first two months and another 26 concerts already sold out.

To date, the tour program includes over 55 concerts in 12 countries. In addition to Germany and Austria, David Garrett will perform on the biggest stages in Switzerland, Luxembourg, Denmark, Poland, Italy, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Turkey, Georgia, Singapore, and, of course, Romania, the press release said. A further 25 concerts in 7 countries, including Australia and China, are on this year's extensive tour schedule.

Tickets for the show in Bucharest can be purchased online at Eventim.ro, as well as from the partner stores of the ticket agency.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/David Garrett)

