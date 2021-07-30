Galati municipality pours EUR 6 mln in ‘Danube Beach’ aquapark

‘Danube Beach’ aquapark redeveloped by the municipality of Galati upon a EUR 6 mln investment will be inaugurated on July 31, mayor Ionut Pucheanu announced, according to Bursa.ro.

Among other things, the beach will have a pool with waves and slides, the highest being 20 meters, but also beach bars and an area for organizing events.

Up to 3,500 people will be able to access the Danube beach in Galaţi, but now, during the pandemic, the number of participants will be limited to 1,500.

The visitors can access the sand beach, on the shores of the Danube, separately from the aquapark.

The beach is equipped with shading systems, 600 sun loungers, hammocks, down pillows for the beach, single and double coils. In addition, 120 parking spaces have been arranged, and two special bus lines have been set up.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ionut Pucheanu)