Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 08:21
Politics

Former Bucharest district mayor indicted for corruption

23 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Former Bucharest District 1 mayor Dan Tudorache, an influential member of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), was indicted by prosecutors of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) for complicity to influence peddling and money laundering.

The court set a EUR 1 million bail for Tudorache, Economica.net reported. Two other people, including Tudorache's former wife, were also indicted in this case.

The third person, presented as "a person in Tudorache's entourage," was directly involved in the illegal activities. More precisely, this person negotiated a bribe worth 10% of the contracts awarded by the municipality with the companies that won those contracts. In exchange for the money, he promised to intervene to the public clerks in charge of those contracts to make sure they went on smoothly.

However, the prosecutors believe that Tudorache was the one pulling strings, and the other person was the middleman.

During his time in public office (2008-2018), defendant Tudorache allegedly earned disproportionately large sums of money compared to his lawful income, the prosecutors say.

According to the DNA, Tudorache allegedly used his former wife and the housekeeper to cash in the money. The money was spent on trips abroad, jewelry, luxury clothing both from the country and abroad, cars, real estate, private schools, while part of it went on loans to other people or in bank deposits.

Tudorache is the head of the PSD organization in Bucharest's District 1. He served as a deputy in Parliament before being elected mayor. He officially has no properties.

(Photo: Dan Tudorache Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 08:21
Politics

Former Bucharest district mayor indicted for corruption

23 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Former Bucharest District 1 mayor Dan Tudorache, an influential member of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), was indicted by prosecutors of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) for complicity to influence peddling and money laundering.

The court set a EUR 1 million bail for Tudorache, Economica.net reported. Two other people, including Tudorache's former wife, were also indicted in this case.

The third person, presented as "a person in Tudorache's entourage," was directly involved in the illegal activities. More precisely, this person negotiated a bribe worth 10% of the contracts awarded by the municipality with the companies that won those contracts. In exchange for the money, he promised to intervene to the public clerks in charge of those contracts to make sure they went on smoothly.

However, the prosecutors believe that Tudorache was the one pulling strings, and the other person was the middleman.

During his time in public office (2008-2018), defendant Tudorache allegedly earned disproportionately large sums of money compared to his lawful income, the prosecutors say.

According to the DNA, Tudorache allegedly used his former wife and the housekeeper to cash in the money. The money was spent on trips abroad, jewelry, luxury clothing both from the country and abroad, cars, real estate, private schools, while part of it went on loans to other people or in bank deposits.

Tudorache is the head of the PSD organization in Bucharest's District 1. He served as a deputy in Parliament before being elected mayor. He officially has no properties.

(Photo: Dan Tudorache Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

19 November 2020
Business
London-based startup looks for financing on Romanian equity crowdfunding platform
23 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Finbar Murphy (Irishman living in RO): It is a safe country with friendly people and a great climate
17 November 2020
Travel
Romania's Transylvania, on National Geographic’s list of destinations on the rise for 2021
17 November 2020
Business
Romanian tech unicorn UiPath reportedly advances with preparations for 2021 IPO
16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections
15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital
13 November 2020
Business
Romania's economic recovery in Q3, slower than anticipated
10 November 2020
Social
Books worth EUR 3.3 mln stolen by Romanian Mission: Impossible gang in London return to rightful owners