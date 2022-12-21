Dacia sells the 10,000th Spring e-vehicle on the Romanian market

The 10,000th unit of Dacia Spring, the electric model of the Romanian car company Dacia, was sold on the Romanian market, Hotnews.ro reported. Spring, manufactured in a factory in China, now costs EUR 22,100 before the subsidies, from EUR 18,300 when it was launched.

The Spring model is produced at a plant in the city of Shiyan, Hubei province, jointly owned by Renault with Dongfeng Motor Group (China) and Nissan. The joint venture was formed in August 2017, with Dongfeng owning 50% of the shares, while Renault and Nissan each have 25%.

Since its launch in the fall of 2020, Dacia Spring has registered over 110,000 orders at an international level, almost 70,000 of which have been delivered to customers in 30 countries, the vast majority in Europe, says Dacia.

Dacia Spring is the undisputed leader of the electric vehicle market in Romania, currently holding over 50% of sales in this segment.

(Photo source: Renault)