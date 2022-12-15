According to new data published by the Association of European Automobile Manufacturers (ACEA), Romanian car brand Dacia recorded an 11.5% increase in sales in November 2022 to 39,802 units and overtook some of the biggest European brands, including Skoda (38,175 units), Fiat (31,469 units) and Citroen (26,503 units).

The data gather sales from the 16 largest car manufacturers in Europe in a 12-month trend. Over 1.014 million cars were registered last month in the UK, EU, and EFTA countries (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland), a quite significant increase from the same month of last year (864,046 units).

Despite the upward trend in the EU, Romania recorded a 3.5% decrease in November 2022, to just 11,074 registered units. However, the car industry in Romania still maintains a positive attitude in the first 11 months of this year, registering at least 116,891 cars in total.

Throughout the whole of Europe, Volkswagen became the most popular manufacturer of the month with a dazzling 36.4% increase.

Despite decreases in most European brands, Dacia’s numbers witness a steady development with a 14% annual increase recorded from January to November 2022, selling over 393,574 cars throughout Europe including the brand new revamped and redesigned Dacia Duster SUV that was released last summer.

(Photo source: Dacia/Facebook)