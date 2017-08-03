Cycling tour of fortified churches in Romania supports libraries, reading

A cycling tour of fortified Saxon churches in Brașov and Sibiu counties in Romania takes place between August 28 and September 1.

The tour, called Ciclobiblio, is organized by the National Association of Librarians and Public Libraries in Romania (ANBPR) and the Association of Romanian Librarians (ABR). It combines visits to the fortified churches in the area to those at libraries and other tourist sites.

The tour is meant to promote the importance of reading and of libraries to the development of local communities.

Registration costs RON 500 (EUR 112) and covers accommodation and several meals. The registrations can be made until August 10 here, within the limit of 50 available places.

Those who wish to support the cause can also join for shorter distances, without paying the registration fee.

[email protected]