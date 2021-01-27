Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/27/2021 - 08:21
Business

Romanian startup earns its place in Chilean acceleration program

27 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian cybersecurity company Cyber Dacians has won a place in one of the most competitive global startup accelerators, Start-Up Chile.

Cyber Dacians was chosen from among 840 startups, which competed for 78 places in the program that will provide them with financing and full support for business development, Agerpres reported.

The Government of Chile funds this accelerator to provide a launching platform for entrepreneurs with ideas that generate value for the national entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The company will be represented in Start-Up Chile by Felix Staicu, the project leader on this program, already established in Chile and leading its activity in South America.

The company develops an environment for organizations to test the security of their own networks, which is particularly important for critical systems.

"The complexity of the technology and the challenging niche they have chosen make Cyber Dacians one of the only ones in Europe to develop such a platform. The platform's usefulness will be most emphasized in its use for infrastructure protection such as electricity, nuclear power companies, banks, telecommunications," the statement reads.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 13:07
07 December 2020
Business
AI acceleration program in Romania: Four startups receive investments of EUR 365,000
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/27/2021 - 08:21
Business

Romanian startup earns its place in Chilean acceleration program

27 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian cybersecurity company Cyber Dacians has won a place in one of the most competitive global startup accelerators, Start-Up Chile.

Cyber Dacians was chosen from among 840 startups, which competed for 78 places in the program that will provide them with financing and full support for business development, Agerpres reported.

The Government of Chile funds this accelerator to provide a launching platform for entrepreneurs with ideas that generate value for the national entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The company will be represented in Start-Up Chile by Felix Staicu, the project leader on this program, already established in Chile and leading its activity in South America.

The company develops an environment for organizations to test the security of their own networks, which is particularly important for critical systems.

"The complexity of the technology and the challenging niche they have chosen make Cyber Dacians one of the only ones in Europe to develop such a platform. The platform's usefulness will be most emphasized in its use for infrastructure protection such as electricity, nuclear power companies, banks, telecommunications," the statement reads.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 13:07
07 December 2020
Business
AI acceleration program in Romania: Four startups receive investments of EUR 365,000
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania to European destinations: New routes announced for 2021
08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market