Romanian startup earns its place in Chilean acceleration program

Romanian cybersecurity company Cyber Dacians has won a place in one of the most competitive global startup accelerators, Start-Up Chile.

Cyber Dacians was chosen from among 840 startups, which competed for 78 places in the program that will provide them with financing and full support for business development, Agerpres reported.

The Government of Chile funds this accelerator to provide a launching platform for entrepreneurs with ideas that generate value for the national entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The company will be represented in Start-Up Chile by Felix Staicu, the project leader on this program, already established in Chile and leading its activity in South America.

The company develops an environment for organizations to test the security of their own networks, which is particularly important for critical systems.

"The complexity of the technology and the challenging niche they have chosen make Cyber Dacians one of the only ones in Europe to develop such a platform. The platform's usefulness will be most emphasized in its use for infrastructure protection such as electricity, nuclear power companies, banks, telecommunications," the statement reads.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)