Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 03/27/2020 - 08:24
Real Estate
Largest warehouse owner in Romania expands portfolio with EUR 30 mln takeover
27 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Real estate developer CTP, the largest warehouse owner in Romania, has signed the contract for purchasing Equest Logistic Center, near Bucharest, from British fund Equest Balkan Properties, for a price of about EUR 30 million.

Equest Logistic Center is located at kilometer 13.5 of the Bucharest-Pitesti highway and has a rentable area of 56,690 square meters, divided into three halls with 40 logistics units built between 2008-2009. The property is over 95% rented to companies such as Garrett, Elephant, BDG, Premium Lubricants, Militzer, Shimano, Senso Ambiente, Elmec Group, Hilti and Telekom.

The transaction was intermediated by real estate consultancy firm Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

So far, CTP has invested about EUR 500 million in over 1.2 million square meters of industrial and logistics spaces located in 15 parks in Romania. The investor also owns land for further expansion worth about EUR 25 million. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 03/27/2020 - 08:24
Real Estate
Largest warehouse owner in Romania expands portfolio with EUR 30 mln takeover
27 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Real estate developer CTP, the largest warehouse owner in Romania, has signed the contract for purchasing Equest Logistic Center, near Bucharest, from British fund Equest Balkan Properties, for a price of about EUR 30 million.

Equest Logistic Center is located at kilometer 13.5 of the Bucharest-Pitesti highway and has a rentable area of 56,690 square meters, divided into three halls with 40 logistics units built between 2008-2009. The property is over 95% rented to companies such as Garrett, Elephant, BDG, Premium Lubricants, Militzer, Shimano, Senso Ambiente, Elmec Group, Hilti and Telekom.

The transaction was intermediated by real estate consultancy firm Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

So far, CTP has invested about EUR 500 million in over 1.2 million square meters of industrial and logistics spaces located in 15 parks in Romania. The investor also owns land for further expansion worth about EUR 25 million. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Over 10,000 Bucharest residents will be tested for Covid-19 as part of a study
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus pandemic: Romania reaches over 1,000 cases one month after the first case, number of new cases down for second day in a row
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Over 5,600 people fined for not respecting movement restrictions. Some got out of the house to walk their fish or take their cat to the mall
26 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Health minister resigns
25 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Health minister says all of Bucharest’s population will be tested, door to door
25 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of infection cases climbs to 906, 13 dead, movement restrictions come into force
25 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Suceava becomes biggest Covid-19 hotspot in the country, local administration head infected
25 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus pandemic: 14-day quarantine for anyone coming to Romania from Italy, Spain, France and Germany, isolation for the rest