CTP acquires 100,000 sqm industrial Romanian portfolio from FM Logistic under sale-and-leaseback deal

CTP, Europe’s largest listed owner, developer and manager of high-quality industrial and logistics real estate by gross lettable area (“GLA”), said it acquired an industrial portfolio of warehouses totalling over 100,000 sqm in Romania from French FM Logistic, a leading supply chain services company operating across Europe, which will continue as a CTP tenant for the long term.

The deal is estimated by Ziarul Financiar at between EUR 60 mln and EUR 70 mln.

With the acquisition of these new spaces, the CTP portfolio in Romania has reached the threshold of 2.5 million sqm of modern sustainable class A warehouses.

The portfolio is comprised of three industrial parks located in the vicinity of CTP’s largest parks in Bucharest, Pitesti and Timisoara and strengthens CTP’s footprint in these cities and on the Bucharest – Pitesti highway axis.

The real estate transaction was advised by CBRE Romania, which represented the seller.

(Photo source: the companies)