Romanian developer Transilvania Construcții completes EUR 15 mln logistics park in Bacău

Local developer Transilvania Construcții said it completed the construction of a new logistics park, TRC Park Bacău, following an investment of over EUR 15 million.

Located in the southern part of Bacău, in eastern Romania, the new 25,000 sqm logistics park represents 10% of the company’s entire park network. Transilvania Construcții currently owns a portfolio of spaces with a total leasable area exceeding 250,000 sqm.

TRC Park Bacău accommodates several companies, such as Interbrands Orbico, Sonoma Sportswear, and Dona Logistica.

“Transilvania Construcții continues its expansion plans this year through new investments and acquisitions, as well as through new developments, along with the implementation of the green energy generation investment plan in all our parks, a project started last year,” said the company’s general manager, Andrei Timofte.

Transilvania Construcții has been developing, owning, and managing industrial properties under the TRC Parks network, both in-city and on the outskirts of major cities in Romania and along major transportation routes.

(Photo source: the company)