Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 11/18/2019 - 08:36
Real Estate
Volume of construction work in RO, up 35.4% in Q3 2019
18 November 2019
The volume of construction works in Romania increased by 27.9% in January - September this year compared to the same period of 2018, according to data published by the statistics office INS.

The growth rate accelerated to 35.4% year-on-year in the third quarter of the year (Q3) from 30.8% year-on-year in Q2, and 11.7% year-on-year in Q1.

In 2018, the volume of construction work reported by companies in the sector contracted by 4.1% compared to 2017, after even steeper declines in the previous years (2016-2017).

In the third quarter of this year, all the three segments of the market (residential buildings, non residential buildings and civil engineering) boasted annual growth rates in excess of 30% year-on-year.

For the January - September period, the construction of non residential buildings (including industrial and logistic spaces but also shopping malls and office buildings) boasted the strongest growth rate: 38.3% year-on-year, compared to 32.1% year-on-year growth in the residential buildings segment and more modest 20% year-on-year advance in the civil engineering segment (that depends on the public budget).

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Normal
