Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 13:08
Social
COVID-19: Romanian authorities prepare to start new school year online in September
04 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian authorities are preparing for a scenario in which schools in the country will remain closed in September when the new school year will start. Courses could thus move online, and the local education system should be digitized by then, education minister Monica Anisie said in TV interviews over the weekend.

"If somehow, God forbid, in September we encounter the same situation we have today, then we must be prepared," the education minister said in an interview with Antena 1 TV station.

"Next week, we will come up with a plan of measures for students and teacher training. We must be prepared to carry out an online education in autumn so that we are not in the situation we are in today," she added in an intervention at Digi24 news channel.

The Education Ministry aims to provide tablets or laptops to students who do not have access to such devices by September. Meanwhile, teachers will participate in vocational training courses after the end of the school year, to adapt to online teaching. Moreover, the Education Ministry plans to prepare recorded video lessons for students.

About 250,000 of the 3 million students enrolled in primary and secondary education in Romania don't have access to technology and can't participate in online courses, the education minister said at Digi24.

The Romanian authorities closed all schools and kindergartens in the country on March 11 to stop the spreading of the COVID-19 epidemic. The decision was enforced before the state of emergency was decreed in the country, on March 16.

On April 27, president Klaus Iohannis announced that schools would remain closed in Romania until the end of the school year.

During this period, the Education Ministry has been struggling to find solutions for distance learning. It introduced online courses, but media reports have shown that many students haven't been able to access these courses because they lack technology and internet access. Video lessons have also been broadcast by the public television TVR, especially for students in the final years (eighth and twelfth grades) who prepare for the national exams.

The national exams have also been under question, with some suggesting that they should be canceled this year. However, education minister Monica Anisie said this would not happen and that the exams would take place, despite the difficulties.

The National Evaluation for eighth-grade students will start on June 15, and the Baccalaureate exam will start on June 22, Anisie said. Students who prepare for the two exams will be allowed to go to school in the next period to study. However, they will probably have to wear masks, and courses will take place with no more than ten students in each classroom.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Ilona Andrei)

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 13:08
Social
COVID-19: Romanian authorities prepare to start new school year online in September
04 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian authorities are preparing for a scenario in which schools in the country will remain closed in September when the new school year will start. Courses could thus move online, and the local education system should be digitized by then, education minister Monica Anisie said in TV interviews over the weekend.

"If somehow, God forbid, in September we encounter the same situation we have today, then we must be prepared," the education minister said in an interview with Antena 1 TV station.

"Next week, we will come up with a plan of measures for students and teacher training. We must be prepared to carry out an online education in autumn so that we are not in the situation we are in today," she added in an intervention at Digi24 news channel.

The Education Ministry aims to provide tablets or laptops to students who do not have access to such devices by September. Meanwhile, teachers will participate in vocational training courses after the end of the school year, to adapt to online teaching. Moreover, the Education Ministry plans to prepare recorded video lessons for students.

About 250,000 of the 3 million students enrolled in primary and secondary education in Romania don't have access to technology and can't participate in online courses, the education minister said at Digi24.

The Romanian authorities closed all schools and kindergartens in the country on March 11 to stop the spreading of the COVID-19 epidemic. The decision was enforced before the state of emergency was decreed in the country, on March 16.

On April 27, president Klaus Iohannis announced that schools would remain closed in Romania until the end of the school year.

During this period, the Education Ministry has been struggling to find solutions for distance learning. It introduced online courses, but media reports have shown that many students haven't been able to access these courses because they lack technology and internet access. Video lessons have also been broadcast by the public television TVR, especially for students in the final years (eighth and twelfth grades) who prepare for the national exams.

The national exams have also been under question, with some suggesting that they should be canceled this year. However, education minister Monica Anisie said this would not happen and that the exams would take place, despite the difficulties.

The National Evaluation for eighth-grade students will start on June 15, and the Baccalaureate exam will start on June 22, Anisie said. Students who prepare for the two exams will be allowed to go to school in the next period to study. However, they will probably have to wear masks, and courses will take place with no more than ten students in each classroom.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Ilona Andrei)

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

04 May 2020
Social
Romanian businessman wants to get infected with COVID-19 to prove authorities wrong
04 May 2020
Social
COVID-19: Romania replaces state of emergency with state of alert
04 May 2020
Social
COVID-19: Romanian authorities prepare to start new school year online in September
04 May 2020
Business
Carmakers Dacia and Ford resume operations at their factories in Romania after COVID-19 halt
01 May 2020
Social
Emergency situations head: Romanians should get used to the idea of spending their holidays in the country
29 April 2020
Culture
Former Intercontinental Bucharest GM launches inspirational book based on his life
30 April 2020
Culture & History
Lockdown reading: Romanian books to try while staying at home
29 April 2020
Politics
Update: Romania's Senate rejects draft bill for Szeklerland autonomy passed without debate by Chamber of Deputies