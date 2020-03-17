Economy vs. coronavirus: Ford could suspend production at factory in Romania

The Ford car and engine factory in Craiova, southern Romania, could suspend its production because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to union representatives.

The employees of the Ford car and engine factory in Craiova, Romania, will be sent into technical unemployment, between March 19 and April 5, which means they will not work and will receive only 78% of their base salaries, union representatives told local Mediafax.

“Between March 19 and April 5, 2020, Ford employees enter into technical unemployment. They will be paid 78 percent of their salary. We do not yet know the exact methodology. We were given information that the activity will be interrupted. I guess there are still activities that do not require interruption, but we will see. This measure was taken because of the coronavirus,” Maria Manea, leader of the Ford Craiova Union, told Mediafax on Tuesday.

The factory has about 6,000 employees and had just reached record production in the first two months of this year for its two small SUV models, EcoSport and Puma. Ford Romania is one of the country's biggest exporters. The decision to suspend production could also impact the company's local suppliers.

Ford Romania has not made an official announcement yet.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ford.com)