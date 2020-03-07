Coronavirus in Romania: Number of new cases remains above 400, total surpasses 28,000

On Friday, July 3, officials reported 420 new coronavirus cases, out of 12,371 tests performed in the last 24 hours. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania went up to 28,166.

Of the confirmed cases, 20,432 patients were discharged: 19,545 have recovered, while 887 asymptomatic patients were discharged ten days after the diagnosis.

Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 1,708. A total of 21 deaths were reported between July 2 (10:00) and July 3 (10:00), in the age categories of 50-59 years (2 deaths), 60-69 years (7 deaths), 70-79 years (8 deaths) and 80+ years (4 deaths).

At this time, 224 patients are treated in intensive care units.

A total of 747,592 tests were processed nationwide by July 3.

A total of 741 people are under institutionalized quarantine in Romania, while almost 59,000 are isolated at home under medical supervision.

Health minister Nelu Tataru said on Friday morning that the state of alert would be extended after July 15 if the situation requires it, Digi24 reported. He also noted that the coronavirus transmission rate increased in Romania from around 0.6-0.7 to 1.4 in three weeks. Thus, he urged Romanians to follow the authorities' recommendations.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Vit Kovalcik/Dreamstime.com)