Romania reports 245 new coronavirus cases, total close to 16,250

Romania reported 245 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 16,247 on May 14, at 13:00, the authorities announced.

Of the confirmed cases, 9,053 patients were declared cured and discharged from the hospital, while 225 patients are admitted to intensive care units.

The number of patients declared cured increased by over 1,000 compared to the previous day. This follows an update received from Suceava, the authorities said.

Furthermore, 1,046 coronavirus patients died. They had been admitted to hospitals in Bucharest and in Dolj, Iași, Suceava, Arad, Bacău, Timiș, Cluj, Neamț, Hunedoara, Constanța, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Ialomița, Bistrița-Năsăud, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Vrancea, Galați, Caraș-Severin, Mureș, Giurgiu, Bihor, Argeș, Vaslui, Botoșani, Alba, Sălaj, Brașov, Mehedinți, Teleorman, Gorj, Prahova, Vâlcea, Călărași, Maramureș, Olt and Ilfov counties.

Throughout Romania, 14,066 people are under institutionalized quarantine, while 18,118 people are isolating at home.

By May 14, 286,217 tests had been carried out at a national level.

Outside of the country, 2,880 Romanian citizens were diagnosed with the Covid-19 infection. Since the start of the pandemic, 102 of them died, while 21 were declared cured.

(Photo: Anya Ivanova/ Dreamstime)

