Romania’s construction work index up 33% in August

Romania’s construction work index increased by 33% in August 2019 compared to the same month last year, Romania’s statistics office INS reported.

Romania’s construction sector has witnessed robust recovery this year, after stagnating for nearly a decade after the 2009 plunge. In the first eight months of 2019, the index advanced by 27% compared to the same period of last year.

The seasonally and workday adjusted index remained, in August, at the same level as in July, which is the second highest monthly performance in the past decade (with the highest level reached in April this year).

In the first eight months of the year, the works on both residential and non-residential buildings increased - by 35% and 40% year-on-year respectively. The civil engineering works, relying on state budget funding and EU funds, advanced at a slower pace (+16% year-on-year).

(Photo source: Pexels.com)