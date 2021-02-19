Constitutional Court OKs bill that sets milder penalty for tax evasion in Romania

Romania's Constitutional Court rejected the objections against a draft law that will allow those responsible for tax evasion of up to EUR 100,000 to avoid jail and get away with a fine if they repay in full the damage before the court decides the sentence, Bursa.ro reported.

However, another provision of the same draft law allows virtually all those responsible for tax evasion to avoid criminal responsibility.

According to an article in the draft law, if the defendant covers the damage plus 20% of the calculation basis, plus interest and penalties, during the criminal investigation or trial, before a final sentence, the deed is no longer criminally punished.

On December 17, 2020, the High Court (ICCJ) decided, by the unanimous vote of its 74 judges, to challenge this draft law passed by the Parliament at the Constitutional Court. According to the ICCJ, the bill doesn't allow establishing clearly, precisely, and predictably, which are the defendants who benefit from its provisions.

The Chamber of Deputies adopted this bill at the end of the last legislature, on December 15, 2020.

