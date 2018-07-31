Concerts from the biggest music festival in Romania, live on YouTube

Untold, the biggest music festival in Romania, will broadcast some of its concerts live on YouTube this year, through a partnership with Google Romania.

The festival’s fans will thus be able to watch live on YouTube the artists performing on the festival’s main stage, including The Chainsmokers, Armin van Buuren, Tiesto, Tujamo, Afrojack and others.

“We are happy to work with Untold and bring the festival’s experience online. Untold will broadcast live on their YouTube channel the most anticipated performances offering the possibility for those at home to watch their favorite artists,” said Google Romania marketing manager Dan Oros, quoted by local Digi24.ro.

Moreover, YouTube will also have a backstage space dedicated to Vloggers and artists, who will be able to create YouTube content and offer their followers behind the scene access.

Untold takes place between August 2 and August 5 in Cluj-Napoca. The concerts on the main stage will be live on the festival’s official YouTube channel.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Untold on Facebook)