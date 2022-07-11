Number of companies with foreign capital in Romania jumps 35% in first part of 2022

Almost 3,000 new businesses with foreign capital were created in the first five months of 2022 in Romania, a 35.1% increase relative to 2021.

However, the foreign capital of the new companies amounted to USD 17.2 million, which is 20.2% lower than the one of companies registered in the same period last year. Back then, despite the pandemic, foreign investors created companies in Romania with a total capital of USD 21.59 mln, according to data from the National Trade Register Office cited by Agerpres.

In May 2022 alone, 652 companies financed with foreign capital were registered in Romania. Most new businesses operate in professional, administrative, scientific, and technical activities (23.16%), wholesale and retail trade, car and motorcycle repair (22.7% of the total), and transport, storage, and communications (16.87%).

The 2,838 new businesses added this year join the nearly a quarter of a million companies in Romania that are at least partly backed by foreign capital. By May 2022, such companies' total foreign financial backing stood at USD 66.4 billion.

Italian investors placed their money in the highest number of companies. They put close to USD 4 bln in 51,060 businesses operating in Romania. Meanwhile, Dutch investors directed USD 12.3 bln towards 5,769 companies, making them the most significant investors for the first part of this year.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrii Yalanskyi/Dreamstime.com)