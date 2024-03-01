Collectors’ shirts of Romania’s famed Golden Generation football team up for sale

Collectors’ T-shirts for the last match of Romania’s Golden Generation can now be purchased by fans on the website Shop.generatiadeaur94.ro, along with dozens of products related to the Golden Generation.

Former football stars Gheorghe Popescu, Ilie Dumitrescu, Florin Prunea, and Florin Răducioiu presented the shirts that will be worn by the members of the Golden Generation in their retirement match. The final game will take place at Arena Nationala stadium in Bucharest on May 25.

"We are here to launch a special collection dedicated to the Golden Generation, a collection that includes various items we have created for the general public. These are items related to the five final tournaments. In these shirts, the highest team performance at the national level was achieved," said Gheorghe Popescu, cited by News.ro.

"The profit from the exclusive sale of the game shirts will go to a cause named 'The Schools of the Golden Generation'. It will go to the primary schools where each of us learned, [...] hoping that at some point, just as we succeeded, there may be a new Golden Generation coming from these schools," he added.

Popescu also said that all the coaches that the Golden Generation had should be present on the bench for the last match.

“Ieiei, Dinu, Mircea Lucescu – who was not our coach, but was many others', and, of course, Mr. Iordănescu,” he added. "There is a huge demand for tickets. I am convinced that if there was a stadium of 100,000, it would be filled," Popescu also stated.

In the 1994 World Cup, Romania’s Golden Generation national football team beat the teams of Columbia and Argentina, considered favorites to win, and qualified for the quarter-finals before being outmatched by Sweden.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Gyozo Baghiu)