Footballer Radu Drăgușin becomes most expensive Romanian transfer of all time

Romanian football player Radu Drăgușin has transferred from Genoa to Tottenham for a fee of EUR 31 million, making him the most expensive Romanian player in history.

The deal for the 21-year-old defender also included a swap deal, with Tottenham sending right-back Djed Spence, 23, to Genoa on loan until the end of the season, with an option to buy for EUR 10 million. Spence's wages will be paid by Tottenham until the summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, cited by Euronews Romania.

According to Italian sports journalists, Drăgușin's salary at Tottenham will be EUR 2.8 million per year, and the contract is valid until 2029. The salary is slightly better than the one Bayern Munich offered. Drăgușin reportedly chose to move to the Premier League, which is considered the most expensive league in the world.

The British football club is generous with its players. Son Heung-min, also at Tottenham, is the highest-paid one, earning EUR 11.5 million per year.

Tottenham will initially pay EUR 26 million, with the remaining EUR 5 million to be paid in bonuses if certain contract clauses are met.

Drăgușin began playing in 2013 and was drafted to Romania’s national juniors team. When he was 16, Juventus Torino paid EUR 2.1 million for him and later loaned him to Genoa with an option to buy, which the latter did, paying EUR 5.5 million.

The 21-year-old international, who recently passed his medical health checkup, will become the fourth Romanian player to join Tottenham, after Ilie Dumitrescu, Gică Popescu and Vlad Chiricheș.

The previous record for the most expensive Romanian player was held by Adrian Mutu. In August 2003, Chelsea, another British club, paid Parma EUR 19 million for him, according to News.ro.

The British press has called Drăgușin "the Van Dijk of Romania."

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)