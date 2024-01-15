Non-profit launches coffee pods and bags recycling scheme in Bucharest, invites coffee brands to join

MyEcoBox, a local non-profit dedicated to promoting a "new attitude towards waste," announced the launch of the first coffee pods and bags recycling campaign in Romania. Named #CoffeeCycle, the three-month pilot campaign aims to reduce waste and foster circular economy practices while encouraging coffee enthusiasts to recycle their used coffee pods and bags.

MyEcoBox invites all coffee brands (including tea, chocolate, and milk) in the Romanian market to join the initiative. The non-profit said it partnered with IndECO, a leading recycling partner in the region, to ensure the efficient processing of collected coffee pods and bags, reinforcing the campaign's commitment to sustainability.

"More than 82% of coffee pod drinkers are unaware that pods can be recycled, yet 60% of them would like to be able to recycle their pods through a convenient solution. We are proud to be leading the way in this field. Several #CoffeeCycle drop-off collection points have already been installed in residential complexes such as Avalon Estate, Cosmopolis, Hyperion Towers, InCity Residence, and Marmura Residence, providing proximity coffee recycling services to over 20,000 people in Bucharest," said Lestat Monroe, founder of MyEcoBox.

"Anyone interested in participating can apply to become a public #CoffeeCycle drop-off collection point on MyEcoBox.ro at no cost to the consumer," he added.

The campaign also encourages coffee enthusiasts/drinkers to recycle their used coffee pods, bags, and sachets at designated drop-off collection points available throughout Bucharest. The collected waste will be sent to a recycling facility, where it will be processed and turned into new products.

Aluminium pods are used in the manufacture of beverage cans and car components, and plastic coffee pods for items such as furniture, industrial packaging and building products, the NGO explained. The used coffee grounds will be used as compost.

Further details about the #CoffeeCycle campaign can be found here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Denismart/Dreamstime.com)