Code for Romania receives Kluz Prize for PeaceTech in New York

Civic tech organization Code for Romania/Commit Global received the Kluz Prize for PeaceTech on September 20 during a ceremony held on the sideline of the 78th General Assembly of the United Nations.

The award recognizes the organization's use of technology in promoting peace, reducing conflict and protecting human dignity and human rights in the humanitarian response triggered by the war in Ukraine.

Bogdan Ivănel, the association's president, received the award. He said: "Two million refugees from Ukraine received information, a roof over their heads, access to medical services, plus much more thanks to the intervention made by Code for Romania. In addition to them, tens of millions of other people received support through the solutions we developed. This award is yet another confirmation that our work, started here in Romania, can be an example for the whole world."

In addition to recognizing the value of Code for Romania's ecosystem for humanitarian intervention, the award also comes with USD 20,000 to be used for developing existing projects or enhancing other activities that contribute to the rapidly emerging field of technologies for peace.

Code for Romania is the first Romanian NGO to become a global organization through the recent launch of Commit Global. The new organization is set to open its headquarters in The Hague in the next period, followed by offices in other regions.

Meanwhile, the central hub that will build, test and pilot all the digital solutions that will go around the world will operate in Bucharest. The NGOs in Romania will be the first to have access to these solutions, contribute to their creation, and benefit from them free of charge.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Code for Romania)