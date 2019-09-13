Coca-Cola, Mobexpert rent spaces in P3 Bucharest A1 logistic park

The investor and developer P3, specialising in logistics properties, has signed new lease agreements with soft drinks producer Coca-Cola HBC Romania and furniture retailer Mobexpert. The two companies rented 5,000 sqm of warehouses in the P3 Bucharest A1 park.

The P3 Park Bucharest A1 is the largest multifunctional park in Bucharest, with 380,000 sqm developed, comprising 14 warehouses, and land that allows the construction of another 100,000 sqm of spaces.

Mobexpert, a Romanian furniture producer and retailer, rented a space in warehouse 2 of the logistic park. This space will serve as an “outsourced warehouse” for the Mobexpert store in the Military: the customers will be able to pick up from P3 Bucharest A1 park the furniture they ordered in the Militari store or online.

(Photo source: the company)