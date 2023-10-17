Transport

EVconnect adds 20 fast charging stations to gas stations in western Romania

17 October 2023

EVconnect, one of the most extensive local networks of charging stations for electric vehicles and a partner of EVBox, said it installed 20 more fast charging stations in gas stations in western Romania.

The new EV charging stations are manufactured by EVBox in Bordeaux, France, the company said.

The EVBox Troniq Modular station has a power of 150 kW that can later be increased to 240 kW and can simultaneously charge two cars while balancing power to provide more current to an electric vehicle with a lower battery.

The EVconnect charging network reached the 400-station threshold in September and set a target of 500 stations by the end of the year. The Romanian operator of electric car charging stations aims to reach at least 3,000 units by 2025.

Last year, 166,244 charging sessions were registered on the EVconnect network, totaling 2.37 GWh. 

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

