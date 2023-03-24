Babeș-Bolyai University (UBB) of Cluj-Napoca occupies the first position nationwide in the fields of mathematics, psychology, and business & management, according to the QS World University Rankings. In other fields, such as informatics, chemical engineering, and physics, the institution shares the first ranking with other Romanian universities.

"UBB has maintained its position on the podium in the fields in which it has excelled for years. I am glad to see that the construction started as vice-rector in the biomedical and health area several years ago is now bearing fruit, with UBB being in the second position in the country through UBBMed, given that only two universities in the country enter the ranking; this is very important as it shows in QS not only scientific performance but also international prestige/notoriety," says rector Prof. Univ. Dr. Daniel David.

"In this context of engineering and technology, it must also be said that UBB's competitive advantage in the "computer science" area is reconfirmed and even improved now in the QS from last year," he continues.

For the first time in this ranking, UBB entered the broad field of engineering/technology in the second position in the country (501-530 internationally).

As Cluj-Napoca becomes increasingly popular in the foreign students' communities, UBB's stature continues to rise. Not too long ago, the rector announced plans to introduce a bachelor's degree in artificial intelligence.

Another Cluj-based university, the Iuliu Hațieganu University of Medicine and Pharmacy (UMF), also constantly sits in the top two of university rankings nationwide.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: UBB Cluj/Facebook)