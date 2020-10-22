Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa, Editor-in-Chief 

 

Business

Cluj-Napoca mayor says 14.4-km subway will take 11 years to complete

22 October 2020
The pre-feasibility study for Cluj-Napoca's subway project is ready, and the Local Council will discuss it in its next meeting, mayor Emil Boc announced on Wednesday, October 21.

He said that the 14.4-km route would cost nearly EUR 1 billion, and the project's implementation will take 11 years.

"The pre-feasibility study for the subway is ready, [the metropolitan train to Floresti industrial platform] will be approved by Floresti commune and submitted to the Government. The subway and the metropolitan train are essential for the development of the metropolitan area. There are 70,000 cars on the Floresti-Cluj route in 24 hours. The subway will have a length of 14.4 km, 14 stations, and will cost EUR 986 million. The implementation duration will be almost 11 years," said mayor Boc, quoted by Stirileprotv.ro.

In September, just before the local elections, prime minister Ludovic Orban said the Government would support the construction of the first subway line in Cluj-Napoca.

(Photo: Emil Boc Facebook Page)

