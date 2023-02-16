The Cluj County Council announced on Wednesday, February 15, that the councilors have approved a partnership contract for the establishment of the Consortium for Cluj's Dual Education.

Four biggest universities in the city, namely the University of Agricultural Sciences and Veterinary Medicine (USAMV), the "Babeș-Bolyai" University (UBB), the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca (UTCN), and the "Iuliu Hațieganu" University of Medicine and Pharmacy Cluj-Napoca (UMF), initiated the deal.

"The labor market has a pressing need for qualified personnel in all fields of activity, there is a need to acquire practical skills from the time of schooling. Through this joint effort, young people will be able to benefit from the guidance and expertise of the specialists involved," Vákár István, vice-president of the Cluj County Council, declared.

Should the project come to fruition, the consortium will ensure initial vocational education and training in a dual system, thanks to its partnership with economic operators and other relevant players.

In this sense, the 24 signatory members of the contract, educational institutions, public authorities, and economic operators, alike, will jointly participate in the preparation and submission of the project within the Romanian National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), with the name " Development of the Cluj Dual Education Consortium".

The 15-year contract brings together the joint effort of all the actors involved in order to facilitate the insertion of dual education graduates into the labor market.

(Photo source: Facebook/Consiliul Judetean Cluj)