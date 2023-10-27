“Remote Butler,” an app developed by Cluj-based IT company Remote Butler SRL, allows registered waiters to practice their profession regardless of their location.

As a result of the post-pandemic context, an increasing number of managers or restaurant owners have integrated digital solutions into managing orders from customers. Scanning the QR code is a commonly used solution in restaurants, but there are also different alternatives for viewing the menu and placing orders.

However, service is an important element for customers. The activity of the remote waiter involves all the interaction with the customer that a classic waiter normally has, the only exception being that the restaurant’s employed waiters will have to bring the order to the customers’ table.

“Remote Butler” allows waiters registered in this network to offer remote services, and in return for their services, they receive a commission from the total bill for each customer whose order they have taken.

If a restaurant chooses to collaborate with “Remote Butler” and benefit from the services of professional waiters who have registered on this platform, it will have to pay the platform administrator a commission from the value of the bill. Registration and use of the platform by waiters are free.

The app allows for waiters with mobility impairments, additional earnings for waiters who already have a full-time job, and makes it possible for waiters to offer their services to restaurants in other cities. It also leads to the reduction of personnel costs, as restaurants can direct customers to remote waiters during higher guest flow at certain times of the day or week.

"The waiters in our network are experienced professionals, verified and trained. Most are speakers of foreign languages and have considerable experience in top restaurants abroad. The waiters in our team can take orders from international guests in their native language. We are the only player in the country and in the world that offers this facility to restaurants,” stated Ciprian Costea, founder of “Remote Butler."

The application has already been tested in several restaurants in the country and has enjoyed real success. Over 600 waiters eager to work remotely have signed up just 4 months after the idea was launched on the Romanian market. The application will be 100% functional from the beginning of next year.

The features of the application were designed after a need in the market was identified. Romania is going through one of the biggest labor market crises, and the service industry is at the top of the affected industries.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)