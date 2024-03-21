The Cluj Collective: London art gallery hosts group exhibition of seven Romanian artists

The JD Malat Gallery in London will host a special group exhibition next month featuring the works of seven talented artists from Cluj-Napoca. Scheduled for April 10-27, The Cluj Collective will bring "the vibrant energy and unique perspectives of Romanian art to the heart of London," gallery founder Jean-David Malat said.

The exhibition brings together seven Romanian artists, all alumni of the University of Arts and Design Cluj-Napoca but new to the London art scene. They are Dragoș Bădiță, Oana Fărcaș, Botond Gagyi, Cristian Lapusan, Dan Măciucă, Marcel Rusu, and Cătălin Tăvală.

"United by their shared educational background and passion for figurative painting, these artists bring with them a wide range of influences, experiences, and perspectives. Each artwork invites viewers on a journey through the complexities of the human experience; exploring the themes of identity, nature, freedom, power, spirituality and reality, inspired by the distinct culture of Cluj-Napoca," the organizers said.

Cluj-Napoca, one of the major cities in Romania's Transylvania region, has gained a reputation for being the focal point for burgeoning artists over the years. The city's University of Arts and Design has embraced an increasing number of successful Romanian artists who have spread their talent and reputation globally. Alumni include internationally renowned luminaries such as Adrian Ghenie, Victor Man, Șerban Savu, Mircea Suciu, Ciprian Mureşan, and Marius Bercea.

The Cluj Collective exhibition is co-curated by collector Cătălin Necula, who is continuously seeking to delve into Cluj's artistic tapestry. "As a proud Romanian, realizing this dream is an incredible honor, and I am grateful to be a part of this exhibition. Embarking on the art journey years ago, I find myself now curating a captivating group show at the prestigious JD Malat Gallery," he said.

In his turn, Jean-David Malat, founder of JD Malat Gallery, stated: "We are thrilled to bring the vibrant energy and unique perspectives of Romanian art to the heart of London. The Cluj Collective represents a convergence of talent, creativity, and cultural exchange, and we cannot wait to share this extraordinary experience with art enthusiasts across the city."

Further details about The Cluj Collective can be found here.

Established in 2017, JD Malat Gallery is a contemporary art gallery based in Mayfair, London, founded by the art dealer and curator Jean-David Malat. Having an international audience, it represents a diverse range of established and emerging artists.

Cătălin Necula is a Romanian curator based in London with 11 years of expertise as an art collector. His collection includes a wide range of artistic styles and interpretations, from portraits to landscapes and abstract art. He has collaborated with emerging artists on many occasions, aiming to delve deeper into the nuances of a particular subject matter distinctly expressed by each artist.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Opening photo: painting by Cătălin Tăvală; source: JD Malat Gallery)