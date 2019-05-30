Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 05/30/2019 - 09:21
Business
Romanian restaurant chain City Grill expects double digit growth in 2019
30 May 2019
City Grill, one of the largest restaurant groups in Romania, confirmed its EUR 37.7 turnover (up 11% year-on-year) for 2018 and estimates its business will also record double-digit growth this year, of EUR 42 million. The restaurant chain expects to serve 5 million customers in 2019.

City Grill expects the local restaurant market to expand by 12-15% year-on-year to EUR 3 billion in 2019.

City Grill group has a history of 15 years on the local market where it has developed or taken over brands such as Caru’ Cu Bere, Hanu’ lui Manuc, Pescarus, Hanul Berarilor, Trattoria Buongiorno, City Grill, and City Café.

“The main events with an impact on the dynamics of the restaurants market - taxation, banning tobacco in public places, and the country’s entry into the European Union - all positively impacted the development of the industry by diversifying and increasing the number of restaurants,” commented Daniel Mischie, City Grill CEO.

The Qualitative Quantix study launched by the City Grill group last year in Bucharest shows that besides local and fresh ingredients the respondents appreciate the quality of services (speed, courtesy), cleanliness and atmosphere in the restaurant and the quality of the dishes. According to the same survey, traditional Romanian dishes remain most in demand, with two-thirds of respondents preferring Romanian cuisine.

(Photo source: the company)

