Restaurant chain City Grill to expand outside Bucharest

Romanian restaurant group City Grill will expand in the next few years to cover several major cities in the country, after having operated for many years in Bucharest only.

The owner, Dragoş Petrescu, is reportedly looking for suitable buildings for City Grill or Hanul Berarilor (Brewers’ Inn) restaurants in Iasi, Cluj-Napoca, Oradea, Timisoara, Constanta and Sibiu.

At this moment, City Grill representatives are looking for expansion opportunities in the country, in large cities, said Daniel Mischie, CEO of Group City Grill, for Profit.ro. At least one restaurant in one of these cities will be inaugurated this year. The closest to an opening is Oradea, where there are negotiations carried with the owners of a historic building for a Hanul Berarilor restaurant.

“Cluj is also interesting, but with Hanul Berarilor brand we want to keep the approach that brought us success in Bucharest, namely to open restaurants in historic buildings, to turn them into culinary tourism destinations,” Mischie also said.

For the City Grill brand, the company’s representatives are looking for another type of buildings, including malls and office buildings.

“However, there is still enough room for expansion in Bucharest,” Mischie concluded.

City Grill currently manages 19 restaurants and cafés, opened under the brands Caru’ cu Bere, Hanu’ lui Manuc, Pescăruş, Brewers’ Inn, Trattoria Buongiorno, City Grill and City Café.

(photo source: Facebook / City Grill)