PM Citu: EC supports the lifting of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania

Romania is closer to having the CVM monitoring lifted. Prime minister Florin Citu said on Thursday, March 18, that the European Commission (EC) supports the elimination of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) at the end of 2021.

"Good news for Romania," PM Citu wrote on Facebook. "The European Commission supports the elimination of the CVM at the end of this year."

The Romanian prime minister said he had a meeting with Vera Jourova, Vice President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency, on Thursday, and the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism and the report on Romania were among the topics discussed.

"The government of Romania supports this mechanism of unitary evaluation of the rule of law regarding all EU member states. The rule of law, democracy, and fundamental human rights are not negotiable. They are the primary political foundation of the European Union and must be vigorously protected," prime minister Citu said.

"I share Ms. Jourova's desire to meet, in the first half this year, the commitments that Romania has as a member of the European Union to observe the rule of law. In this regard, the legislative coalition and the Minister of Justice, in continuous dialogue with representatives of the judiciary and civil society, have a European goal: to deliver legislation that guarantees the long-term independence of the judiciary and to withstand political pressure," he also said.

The Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) was established at the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the European Union in 2007 as a transitional measure to facilitate the two countries' continued efforts to reform their judiciary and step up the fight against corruption.

About a month ago, prime minister Citu said that Romania could join the Schengen area this year if the report under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) is favorable.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)