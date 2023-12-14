Cirque du Soleil brings ‘Ovo’ show to Bucharest in February

The renowned Cirque du Soleil is bringing to Bucharest the show Ovo in February 2024. Organizers promise seven performances in total, a unique week in the fascinating universe of Cirque du Soleil.

The final performance of the show is scheduled for February 17, 2024.

Cirque du Soleil is famous for its stories and astonishing acrobatics. From powerful grasshoppers jumping on trampolines to a hypnotic spider contorting within its web, the show Ovo radiates an extraordinary spectacle to tickle the imagination.

“Funny and chaotic, yet adorable and wonderful, Ovo charms the child within with its sweet exuberance. Comprising 100 people from 25 different countries, including 52 artists, Ovo ('egg' in Portuguese) brings to the stage high-level acrobatic acts that redefine the limits of the human body,” organizers note in the press release.

Since its opening in Montreal in 2009, Ovo has delighted over 7 million people in more than 160 cities across 35 different countries.

Tickets for the seventh show are available for sale starting December 13 exclusively on More.com, and a special promotion is valid for the winter holidays. Three hundred of those who purchase tickets between December 13 - 21, 2023 will have the chance to win an exclusive Cirque du Soleil gift.

(Photo source: ovo - Cirque du Soleil on Facebook)