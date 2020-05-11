Profile picture for user andreich
Business

RO Social Democrat leader confident about winning elections

05 November 2020
Romanian Social Democrat (PSD) leader Marcel Ciolacu stated once again that his party would win the general elections on December 6 and nominate a prime minister candidate, Agerpres reported.

Still, he did not rule out the situation that they would not be able to form a majority, hence the Government.

He said that, in this case, his party is ready to negotiate with any political entity (except the ruling Liberal Party, PNL) and even suggested a partnership with the reformist block USR-PLUS.

PLUS President Dacian Ciolos, as expected, firmly rejected any possible cooperation with the Social Democrats.

"I understand that there are interpretations that Marcel Ciolacu said that he does not exclude a vote in the future Parliament for a Government led by me. My answer is simple. I am not interested in the opinion of PSD and Marcel Ciolacu because we have no intention of collaborating politically with this party that has done so much harm to Romania. And, to be clear, we will not even need PSD," Dacian Ciolos wrote on Facebook on Wednesday, November 4, quoted by News.ro.

