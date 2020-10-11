Cinema City suspends activity of Romania network amid pandemic restrictions

Cinema City decided to temporarily suspend the activity of its local network of movie theaters against the background of local Covid-19 restrictions.

After the activity of 22 of its 26 local movieplex venues was suspended following the decisions of the authorities, the company also closed the four venues that were still open starting Tuesday, November 10.

"Internationally, the large producers and distributors narrowed down their activity, because of the low number of spectators and because new launches were postponed indefinitely," an announcement from the company reads.

Speranțe, emoții, bucurii... Spectatorii sunt inima industriei cinematografice. Zâmbetele, lacrimile, trăirile voastre... Posted by Cinema City Romania on Monday, November 9, 2020

Update: Romania enforces soft lockdown measures as of Monday

(Photo: Scaliger/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com