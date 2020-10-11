Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

Entertainment

Cinema City suspends activity of Romania network amid pandemic restrictions

10 November 2020
Cinema City decided to temporarily suspend the activity of its local network of movie theaters against the background of local Covid-19 restrictions.

After the activity of 22 of its 26 local movieplex venues was suspended following the decisions of the authorities, the company also closed the four venues that were still open starting Tuesday, November 10.

"Internationally, the large producers and distributors narrowed down their activity, because of the low number of spectators and because new launches were postponed indefinitely," an announcement from the company reads.

 

Speranțe, emoții, bucurii... Spectatorii sunt inima industriei cinematografice. Zâmbetele, lacrimile, trăirile voastre...

Posted by Cinema City Romania on Monday, November 9, 2020

Update: Romania enforces soft lockdown measures as of Monday

(Photo: Scaliger/ Dreamstime)

