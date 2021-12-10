Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Romanian Environmental Guard: EUR 18,000 fines for Christmas tree made of empty COVID vaccine vials

10 December 2021
The idea of building a Christmas tree out of empty COVID-19 vaccine vials at Palatul Copiilor vaccination centre in Bucharest was not well received by the National Environmental Guard (GNM).

The organizer of the vaccination centre at Palatul Copiilor and the company authorized to transport the medical waste received a fine of RON 90,000 (over EUR 18,000) from GNM commissioners for building this Christmas tree and for failing to comply with the medical waste transport regulations.

Moreover, the transport company could also have its activity suspended as a notification was sent in this sense to the Environmental Protection Agency. 

“We were notified about the existence of some constructions from medical waste at the vaccination centre operating inside Palatului Copiilor in District 4, and the GNM control team found and sanctioned several violations related to the use and transport of medical waste. The three sanctions totalled RON 90,000,” GNM Commissioner General Marioara Gătej said.

She also said that the empty COVID-19 vaccine vials used to make the Christmas tree, considered non-hazardous medical waste, “were transported to a specialized operator, to be disposed of, as required by law.”

The three-meter tall Christmas tree at Palatul Copiilor was made using more than 19,000 Pfizer and Moderna vials. In addition, the gift boxes around the tree were made using Johnson & Johnson vials.

Editor's picks