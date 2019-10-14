Major Romanian tour operator to launch car sharing app for e-vehicles

Christian Tour, one of the largest tourism groups in Romania, will launch in November a car sharing application dedicated to electric cars, Cristian Pandel, the group’s founder and majority shareholder, announced, Ziarul Financiar reported.

“We have developed in-house an application - Memento Green by Christian Tour - and purchased 20 new Volkswagen e-Golf cars. Now we want to bring other partners into the application following the car sharing model. We will start with the corporate area mainly because big companies are paying attention to the environment," explained Pandel.

He founded Christian Tour 22 years ago, turning the business into one of the largest players in the local tourism market.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]m