Germany’s DER Touristik completes takeover of biggest Romanian tour operator

DER Touristik Group, one of the biggest tourism groups in Europe, has completed the acquisition of the largest network of travel agencies in Romania, Travel Brands.

Travel Brands is a vehicle used by local entrepreneur Dragos Anastasiu to put together its tourism business lines before selling them to the German investor.

The process began in July, when the Eurolines Group transferred its tourism activities, touring, retail, business travel and incoming, which were carried out on three distinct companies, to the new company Travel Brands, which was subsequently sold to the DER Touristik Group.

Following the acquisition, completed on October 4, DER Touristik group takes over 400 employees, 80 retail agencies, touring and incoming activities and is positioned as the market leader in Romania.

"Everyone who enters DER Touristik Group brings solid experience on the local market and receives access to the diversity of tourism products and to the European expertise of the Group," said Soren Hartmann, CEO of DER Touristik Group, regarding the expansion in Romania.

As of October, the travel agency network of Travel Brands carries the Dertour label.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

[email protected]