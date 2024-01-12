Chase & Status, Mahmut Orhan, Netsky & more join lineup of Massif festival in Romania’s Poiana Brașov

Massif festival, the newest mountain entertainment concept in Romania, announced the first artists in this year’s lineup. Chase & Status, Mahmut Orhan, Netsky, Valeron, Shimza, GORDO, Wilkinson, Dub FX feat. Woodnote, and Grigoré will entertain the music fans in the popular mountain resort of Poiana Brașov, the organizers said.

The 2024 lineup also includes top Romanian artists, such as Puya, CTC, Deliric x Silent Strike, Dirty Nano, Grasu XXL, HVNDS, Șuie Paparude, and The HollyGood Gang.

Massif is scheduled for March 14-17, and passes can be purchased online from the festival’s website.

The first edition of the Massif festival gathered over 38,000 music, fun, and mountain lovers during the three days of shows and live concerts in Poiana Brașov.

(Photo source: the organizers)