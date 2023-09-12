Charity ball for children and youth with autism holds 8th edition in Bucharest in October

Balul Bucuriei (the Ball of Joy), a fundraising event aimed at supporting children and young people on the autism spectrum, will hold its 8th edition at Le Chateau in Bucharest on October 12.

In eight years, the charity event raised funds to provide free social and recovery programs for more than 4,500 children and young people with autism, beneficiaries of Autism Voice, one of the largest specialist associations dedicated to pediatric mental health issues.

Under the theme Humankind, this year's Balul Bucuriei aims to raise EUR 40,000, funds that will support the association's social recovery programs for around 440 children and young people until the end of the year.

More than 200 business people and supporters of the cause are expected to attend this year's event.

"For 15 years, we have been running recovery programs according to international standards and training the best specialists in ABA therapy, psychotherapy, socialization programs, school integration and prevention-evaluation. Year after year, we go to great lengths to provide free therapy hours and resources to families nationwide. Although the recovery of a child on the spectrum can take years, the chances of recovery and social integration are 50% if there is access to daily quality intervention," said Anca Dumitrescu, President of Autism Voice and the first internationally accredited behavioral analyst in Romania.

A recent survey carried out by Autism Voce among families of children with autism revealed that, for most parents (65% of those surveyed), the biggest problem they faced after finding out the diagnosis was the lack of funds to start recovery. More than 60% said that another issue was the lack of clear information about the steps to take after finding out the diagnosis, while 47% pointed to the lack of specialist therapists.

Currently, 1 in 54 children in the country suffers from autism, according to WHO estimates, so it is estimated that there are more than 50,000 children and young people in need of recovery and integration.

Further details about the charity ball can be found here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)