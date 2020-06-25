Ro Insider
Romanian railway operator CFR Călători resumes international train services
25 June 2020
The state-owned railway company CFR Călători will resume, starting July 1, several of its international train services that were suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

After negotiations with Austrian OBB and Hungarian MAV, the railway connections from Bucharest, Brașov, and Timișoara to Budapest and Vienna will resume. The railway traffic will resume through the border crossing points Curtici – Lokoshaza and Episcopia Bihor – Biharkerestesz, CFR Călători announced.

At the same time, after an agreement with Bulgarian railway operator BZD, CFR Călători will resume, starting July 6, the service between Bucharest and Ruse. From Ruse, railway connections are available to Sofia.

The approval for the railway service to Thessaloniki and Halkali/Istanbul has not been received yet, CFR Călători said.

The company said it would provide further updates on the summer trains to and from Sofia, Thessaloniki, and Halkali/Istanbul.

(Photo: Vlad Ispas/ Dreamstime)

