Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 08:14
Business
Czech group CEZ develops know-how hub on wind farms in Romania
18 September 2020
CEZ Romania, the local subsidiary of the Czech utility group CEZ, announced that it developed a technology used to align the wind turbines better, such as to best use the wind's power.

A wind turbine can lose up to 4% of annual green energy production due to a ±12° misalignment, the company explained.

The company already applied for a Patent of Invention at the European Patent Office for this innovation.

CEZ operates 600MW wind farms in Romania. The technical solution was developed in the CEZ wind farm in Constanta county.

"In Romania, we have been developing a know-how hub around wind turbines for several years. The initiative currently analyzed by the European Patent Office is just one of the results obtained. The CEZ Group in Romania remains in step with technology and innovation and seeks to develop programs and services that become models of good practice for the national and international energy sector," said Ondrej Safar, CEO of CEZ Romania.

CEZ is currently negotiating the sale of its operations in Romania, including the wind farms.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/CEZ Romania)

Normal
