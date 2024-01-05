Platform for last-mile delivery CautCurier.ro aims to expand to major cities in Romania

CautCurier.ro, a platform for last-mile delivery services, is aiming to expand in five major cities in Romania after receiving an investment of EUR 50,000 from Make IT in Oradea, a non-profit founded by Oradea City Hall and partners from the private sector.

CautCurier.ro is a B2B marketplace for last-mile delivery, which started its activity in Timișoara. The platform addresses a wide spectrum of small and medium-sized firms and benefits from very good traction in segments where urgent courier services do not fully meet customer needs, such as dentistry and dental technology, mobile phone and electronics service and repair, advertising and creative agencies, companies in commerce and distribution that work with multiple suppliers, plus many other categories of beneficiaries.

The investment from Make IT in Oradea is part of an open round through which the CautCurier.ro team aims to attract a total of EUR 300,000. With this sum, the company plans to scale the business to a total of 10 new cities. A significant portion of the funds will also be used for the development of the smart tag, along with the launch of pilot projects for it.

The team behind the platform wants to expand to Oradea, Bucharest, Cluj, and Iași, growing from 10,000 deliveries in 2023 to 100,000 deliveries in 2024.

“The investment from Make IT Oradea represents a turning point for CautCurier.ro and confirms confidence in our vision to transform the way people experience courier services in Romania. We want to be present in the hearts of as many customers as possible and are determined to create a reliable and accessible delivery network in Romania, before expanding westwards,” says Cătălin Anghel, CEO of CautCurier.ro, cited by Start-Up.ro.

“The delivery sector is undergoing profound restructuring. We have observed from the pandemic the importance and deficiencies of this sector. We believe that the CautCurier.ro team will find innovative ways to make the delivery experience one that adapts to our current and future needs. Through our investments and support, we want to contribute to the retention, attraction, and growth of innovative technology startups and to develop Oradea as an increasingly attractive destination for founders and startups,” added David Achim, executive director of Make It Oradea.

Make IT is a non-profit organization founded at the initiative of the Oradea City Hall and ADLO SA, together with local members Creatopy, Mobiversal, Helion.

(Photo source: Cautcurier.ro on Facebook)