Real Estate

Major communist-era building in downtown Bucharest stuck between lawsuits

06 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

AFI Europe, the owner of a major mixed-use complex in western Bucharest, is still interested in taking over the majority stake (75%) in Casa Radio, a communist-era abandoned building along Dambovita shore close to the downtown area, but the building is subject to two legal debates involving Plaza Centers, the private partner in a Public Private Partnership Project visibly failed.

Plaza Centers, which wants to sell its 75% stake in the project, filed a request for arbitration at the World Bank’s arbitration court ICSID in 2022 and is seeking compensatory damages for losses incurred due to the delay in the Casa Radio project, Economica.net reported.

In turn, the government approved a memorandum by which it was decided to terminate the PPP Contract with Plaza Centers by introducing an arbitration action at the Court of International Arbitration in London and mandated the National Investment Company (CNI) to represent the Romanian State in the arbitration procedure regarding the termination of the contract.

Plaza Centers had committed to erecting a giant real estate project on the land of about 92,000 square meters, which also includes the building known as Casa Radio. In 2013, the company filed for insolvency to protect itself from creditors.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tsyhun/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Real Estate

Major communist-era building in downtown Bucharest stuck between lawsuits

06 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

AFI Europe, the owner of a major mixed-use complex in western Bucharest, is still interested in taking over the majority stake (75%) in Casa Radio, a communist-era abandoned building along Dambovita shore close to the downtown area, but the building is subject to two legal debates involving Plaza Centers, the private partner in a Public Private Partnership Project visibly failed.

Plaza Centers, which wants to sell its 75% stake in the project, filed a request for arbitration at the World Bank’s arbitration court ICSID in 2022 and is seeking compensatory damages for losses incurred due to the delay in the Casa Radio project, Economica.net reported.

In turn, the government approved a memorandum by which it was decided to terminate the PPP Contract with Plaza Centers by introducing an arbitration action at the Court of International Arbitration in London and mandated the National Investment Company (CNI) to represent the Romanian State in the arbitration procedure regarding the termination of the contract.

Plaza Centers had committed to erecting a giant real estate project on the land of about 92,000 square meters, which also includes the building known as Casa Radio. In 2013, the company filed for insolvency to protect itself from creditors.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tsyhun/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 January 2024
Transport
Dacia unveils Sandrider, its new car for the Dakar Rally 2025
25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year
22 January 2024
Culture
A look at the 80’s generation in Romanian photographer Andrei Bîrsan’s latest exhibition
12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years