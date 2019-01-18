Carturesti bookstore thrives in downtown Bucharest

The Cartureşti Carusel Bookstore on Lipscani Street, in the historical center of Bucharest, has recorded annual sales of about EUR 2 million, being one of the most profitable units in the Carturesti network, Ziarul Financiar commented.

Meanwhile, H&M and Adidas clothing and sportswear retailers have closed their outlets in the area, most likely for profitability reasons.

“The bookstore sales in the historical center of Bucharest have been growing in line with those of the network as a whole. In the opening year (2015) the Colectiv [music club fire] event took place and business was affected in the first six months. But there was a general situation in the area [where buildings prone to accidents exist]. Then, we gradually returned to an upward trend, tourists came back and client interest was resuscitated,” says Nicoleta Iordan, one of the founders of the business.

Carturesti Carousel has resisted and even grew up in an area dominated by bars and restaurants.

“We try to put our mark on each space where we go, we want to put the place in a good light. Yes, we have invested, but it’s not just money here,” Iordan explained the key to the success.

Book sales up 10% in Romania in 2018

